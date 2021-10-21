Divers Search for Man After Possible Drowning

The Waxahachie Police and Fire Departments are searching for a man who may have drowned in Blue Lake in north Waxahachie.

Waxahachie police received a 911 call on Wednesday at about 5 p.m. when the caller said a man went under while swimming.

Search crews were on the scene until it became dark. The search resumed early Thursday morning.

Divers from Waxahachie and Grand Prairie Fire Departments are currently searching the lake in a recovery attempt.

No foul play is suspected, according to the Waxahachie Police Department.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective McCorkle at 469- 309-4431.