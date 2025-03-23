Dive teams searching for an infant after a car went into Trinity River

The Fort Worth Fire Department diving team is searching for an infant after a vehicle went into the Trinity River on Saturday night.

Fort Worth Police were dispatched at about 5:47 p.m. to a report of a vehicle that had gone into the Trinity River at Beach Street and East Freeway.

When officers arrived they located the car and jumped into the water, according to a report from FWPD.

An adult female was pulled from the water and first responders started life-saving procedures. She was transported to the nearest hospital in critical condition, police say.

Preliminary reports said there was an infant in the car and no other victims had been located.

FD diving team and other resources are assisting with the search Saturday night.

