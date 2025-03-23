Fort Worth

Dive teams searching for an infant after a car went into Trinity River

A woman was pulled from the water and first responders are searching for other passengers

By NBCDFW Staff

Dive teams search for passengers of a car that ended up in the Trinity River.
NBCDFW.com

The Fort Worth Fire Department diving team is searching for an infant after a vehicle went into the Trinity River on Saturday night.

Fort Worth Police were dispatched at about 5:47 p.m. to a report of a vehicle that had gone into the Trinity River at Beach Street and East Freeway.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

When officers arrived they located the car and jumped into the water, according to a report from FWPD.

An adult female was pulled from the water and first responders started life-saving procedures. She was transported to the nearest hospital in critical condition, police say.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Preliminary reports said there was an infant in the car and no other victims had been located.

FD diving team and other resources are assisting with the search Saturday night.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas Stars 3 hours ago

Thomas Harley's 2nd goal seconds into OT gives Stars a 3-2 win over the Flyers

Parker County 22 hours ago

Three Millsap ISD educators charged in special education abuse case

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us