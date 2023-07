Lewisville Fire Department dive team members are searching for a man who went underwater at Lewisville Lake Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the northwest area of the lake by Corinth around 3:30 p.m.

The man was part of a group that rented a pontoon and was swimming in the lake, according to police.

The Lewisville FD dive team is assisting Lake Cities FD in the search of the man said to be in his mid-40s.

Dive team members are using sonar in the lake in an attempt to find the man.