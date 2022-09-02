Disturbing Abuse Allegations Revealed After Collin County Couple's Indictment

A couple in Collin County has been indicted, accused of abusing women.

It happened in a mobile home on Park Drive in Wylie where Alicia and Joseph Calderon live with their kids, according to an arrest warrant by the Collin County Sheriff's Office

In February, an arrest warrant says officers were called to the home for a welfare check about a woman who was, "locked in a room at this address for several months and was being transported to Medical City Plano."

At the hospital, the woman reportedly had fresh cuts and burns and told investigators she was kept in a small room, placed in a dog kennel, beaten with kitchen utensils and burned with boiling water.

Neighbors say the accusations are no surprise.

“We've been living here 10 years and we've never had problems until they moved in,” said Saul Hernandez.

At the hospital that same day in February, investigators say an elderly woman arrived on a stretcher from the same home where she was reportedly found lying in her urine and fecal matter. The arrest affidavit says there was she had not been properly cared for.

One alleged victim told investigators Alicia Calderon made her steal items from the Walmart in Wylie when she got caught in December, told investigators, "Alicia made her get into the bathtub and again poured a pot of boiling water on her causing serious bodily injury to her forearms."

Off-camera on Friday, Alicia Calderon told NBC 5 that the allegations against her were all false and denied draining the elderly woman's bank account to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars, as alleged in an arrest warrant.

She now faces four felonies including aggravated assault and injury to an elderly person.

Her husband Joseph Calderon faces two felonies including exploitation of an elderly person.

Both were indicted last week.

Attorneys for the Calderons did not provide comment.