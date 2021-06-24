District Attorney Will Not Seek Death Penalty for Billy Chemirmir

The Dallas County District Attorney announced Thursday that he will not seek the death penalty for an accused serial killer charged with capital murder.
Investigators suspect Billy Chemirmir smothered at least 18 elderly women… and robbed them.
He has pleaded not guilty
In a statement, the DA says he met with the victim's families and told them that prosecutors would request two jury trials, with the goal of securing two life sentences without the possibility of parole.
If Chemirmir is convicted, the DA will ask for those sentences to be served back-to-back…. meaning "in effect, there will be no chance for Mr. Chemirmir to die anywhere except in a Texas prison."