Garland

Water Distribution Events a Lifesaver for North Texans Scrambling to Find Safe, Clean Water

Busted pipes, store shortages and weather woes left many families desperate to find water.

By Yona Gavino

As North Texas begins to thaw out, many families who were left in the dark, are now dealing with another issue — finding safe water.
NBC5

As North Texas begins to thaw out, many families who were left in the dark, are now dealing with another issue — finding safe water. 

It’s was all hands on deck at the Garland Central Library where staff from around the city passed out water to anyone who showed up Saturday.

“We’ve given out over 3,200 bottles of water already, and what is it, 11 o’clock?” said Katie Mills, manager of the Walnut Creek Branch Library. "They can at least have something to drink, maybe something to cook with."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

winter storm 49 mins ago

How to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance For Texas Winter Storm Damage

Joy Chebet of Garland said it has been hard to do basic things like shower and clean. 

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“We haven’t washed dishes. It’s still full in the sink. We don’t know what to do,” Chebet said.

The handful of bottles she received won’t last long. 

“We’re going to keep looking for water to help us this weekend," Chebet said. "We’re hoping to get water back by Monday." 

For families dealing with boil notices or lack of running water from burst pipes, water is a lifeline.

“One lady showed up with newborn twins, and she thanked us and said she has nothing," Mills said. "It means a lot to people."

Water distribution sites are set up across Texas. Find find free water, visit the site below.

To donate water i Garland, visit Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery at 509 W. State St or Rosalind Coffee at 107 N. Sixth St.

Need Water? Where to Find Free Water Stations, Distribution Sites

This article tagged under:

Garlandwinter weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us