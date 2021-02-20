Water Distribution Events a Lifesaver for North Texans Scrambling to Find Safe, Clean Water

As North Texas begins to thaw out, many families who were left in the dark, are now dealing with another issue — finding safe water.

It’s was all hands on deck at the Garland Central Library where staff from around the city passed out water to anyone who showed up Saturday.

“We’ve given out over 3,200 bottles of water already, and what is it, 11 o’clock?” said Katie Mills, manager of the Walnut Creek Branch Library. "They can at least have something to drink, maybe something to cook with."

Joy Chebet of Garland said it has been hard to do basic things like shower and clean.

“We haven’t washed dishes. It’s still full in the sink. We don’t know what to do,” Chebet said.

The handful of bottles she received won’t last long.

“We’re going to keep looking for water to help us this weekend," Chebet said. "We’re hoping to get water back by Monday."

For families dealing with boil notices or lack of running water from burst pipes, water is a lifeline.

“One lady showed up with newborn twins, and she thanked us and said she has nothing," Mills said. "It means a lot to people."

Water distribution sites are set up across Texas. Find find free water, visit the site below.

To donate water i Garland, visit Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery at 509 W. State St or Rosalind Coffee at 107 N. Sixth St.