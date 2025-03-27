Distemper outbreak forces euthanizations, Fort Worth animal shelters to close

Several dogs have been euthanized and two Fort Worth animal shelters are temporarily closing after an outbreak of distemper.

The Fort Worth Animal Care & Control Department said a dog at the facility tested positive for canine distemper virus on Saturday. The virus is highly contagious and potentially fatal.

The shelter said "further testing revealed a wider spread of the virus" and that they had to make the "heartbreaking but necessary decision" to euthanize several dogs that tested positive for the virus.

The FWACC is also temporarily suspending all new animal intakes and closing both the North Animal Campus and the Chuck and Brenda Silcox Adoption Center to the public and pausing volunteer opportunities.

"To contain the outbreak and protect both shelter animals and the Fort Worth community, FWACC has implemented enhanced safety measures," the shelter said. "All animals entering our shelter continue to receive vaccinations, and we are maintaining a strict vaccination schedule for vulnerable animals, including booster shots for healthy adult dogs."

All shelter animals are being monitored and any dog showing symptoms will be isolated and tested.

The shelter is also canceling participation in upcoming adoption events, including MEGA, but said the PetSmart Hulen and PetSmart Alliance Everyday Adoption Centers will remain open for cat adoptions only.

The FWACC said the city's animal control officers are still able to respond to emergency calls about dangerous or sick animals, but they ask the community to hold onto found animals for a minimum of four days if possible.

For guidance on reporting a stray, visit fortworthtexas.gov/animals.

"We appreciate the community's support and patience as we work to restore our shelter operations safely," the shelter said.