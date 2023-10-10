Dispute over money led to shooting outside Arlington Walmart, police say

A dispute led to a shooting at a Walmart near AT&T Stadium Tuesday, Arlington Police say.

According to police, officers were called to the store on E. Randol Mill Road, across the street from the stadium, early in the afternoon.

Investigators said two people who knew each other were believed to be in a dispute over money when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Arlington Police said a person was taken into custody and that the shooting was an isolated incident.

The condition of the victim has not been confirmed but police said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

NBC 5 crews at the scene said crime scene tape surrounded part of the store where the carts are brought back into the building and that the store was open for business.

Police have not yet said what charges the suspect, who has not been identified publicly, will face.