Dispute leads to fatal shooting in Garland on Christmas morning, 1 arrested

A death investigation is underway after an argument at a cafe and lounge in Garland led to a shooting that left a man dead and another behind bars on Christmas morning.

According to the Garland Police Department, 24-year-old Johnny Lewis III is charged with murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old Fuad Baranja.

Garland Police

The fatal shooting happened on Monday just before 8 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Walnut Street.

Garland Police said after receiving reports of a shooting at the Z Chandelier Cafe and Lounge, officers and emergency crews responded to the scene, where they found Baranja lying in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

Baranja was rushed to a local hospital but later died on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Authorities said witnesses told them there was an altercation that escalated to gunfire.

Lewis was arrested and booked into the Garland Detention Center on his charge. No bond has been set.