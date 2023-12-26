Garland

Dispute leads to fatal shooting in Garland on Christmas morning, 1 arrested

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

A death investigation is underway after an argument at a cafe and lounge in Garland led to a shooting that left a man dead and another behind bars on Christmas morning.

According to the Garland Police Department, 24-year-old Johnny Lewis III is charged with murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old Fuad Baranja.

Garland Police

The fatal shooting happened on Monday just before 8 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Walnut Street.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Garland Police said after receiving reports of a shooting at the Z Chandelier Cafe and Lounge, officers and emergency crews responded to the scene, where they found Baranja lying in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

Baranja was rushed to a local hospital but later died on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Authorities said witnesses told them there was an altercation that escalated to gunfire.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

ERCOT 9 mins ago

NBC 5 takes a look at ERCOT Grid conditions as temperatures drop

Duncanville 12 mins ago

Duncanville crash causes traffic delays

Lewis was arrested and booked into the Garland Detention Center on his charge. No bond has been set.

This article tagged under:

GarlandGarland police
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us