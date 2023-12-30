Dispute at Fort Worth group home leads to stabbing, 2 injured

Two men have been hospitalized after a disagreement at a group home in Fort Worth escalated into a violent knife fight Saturday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers received a call around 11:39 a.m. about a stabbing in the 7300 block of Natalie Drive.

When police arrived at the group home, they learned that a man had stabbed another man following a disagreement.

Fort Worth Police said the initial attacker was injured with a minor laceration from the victim as well.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. There is no word on their condition.