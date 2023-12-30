Fort Worth

Dispute at Fort Worth group home leads to stabbing, 2 injured

By NBCDFW Staff

Fort Worth police generic
NBC 5 News

Two men have been hospitalized after a disagreement at a group home in Fort Worth escalated into a violent knife fight Saturday morning.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers received a call around 11:39 a.m. about a stabbing in the 7300 block of Natalie Drive.

When police arrived at the group home, they learned that a man had stabbed another man following a disagreement.

Fort Worth Police said the initial attacker was injured with a minor laceration from the victim as well.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. There is no word on their condition.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTarrant County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us