DISD Partners With Paul Quinn College for New Specialty School in Southern Dallas

A new Dallas school that will be located at Paul Quinn College will honor a local pastor and community activist.

The Dallas Independent School District’s new International Baccalaureate school will be named after Frederick D. Haynes. The school is set to open next school year on the campus of the historically Black college and will serve students in grades six through 12.

Haynes, who is a Paul Quinn trustee, has led Friendship-West Baptist Church’s efforts to donate more than $1 million in scholarships to historically black colleges and universities and over $2 million in scholarships to students across the Dallas community. Haynes also serves in various leadership positions in organizations that champion social change and education.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.