DallasNews.com

DISD Partners With Paul Quinn College for New Specialty School in Southern Dallas

The International Baccalaureate school is now recruiting students for next school year

By Nicolette White / The Dallas Morning News

Senior Pastor at Friendship West Baptist Church Frederick D. Haynes, III, speaks with press at the entrance of Paul Quinn College on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Dallas. Dallas ISD Trustee Maxie Johnson announced plans to open the district’s first-ever International Baccalaureate school for low-income students — named after Haynes — located on the campus of an Historically Black College or University (HBCU).(Lynda M. González / Staff Photographer)
Lynda M. González / DMN Staff Photographer

A new Dallas school that will be located at Paul Quinn College will honor a local pastor and community activist.

The Dallas Independent School District’s new International Baccalaureate school will be named after Frederick D. Haynes. The school is set to open next school year on the campus of the historically Black college and will serve students in grades six through 12.

Haynes, who is a Paul Quinn trustee, has led Friendship-West Baptist Church’s efforts to donate more than $1 million in scholarships to historically black colleges and universities and over $2 million in scholarships to students across the Dallas community. Haynes also serves in various leadership positions in organizations that champion social change and education.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

covid-19 vaccination 27 mins ago

Medical Expert: Pharmacies Will Be Integral Part of Vaccine Rollout, Allocation and Supply Remain Challenges

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.com
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us