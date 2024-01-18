DISD 5th grader gets surprise award at Harlem Globetrotters assembly

Students at Anne Frank Elementary in Dallas gathered for an assembly Thursday morning with the Harlem Globetrotters.

They watched in awe as players showed off their tricks and basketball skills, but the assembly was about more than that.

"Is Mathias here," asked Harlem Globetrotter Darnell "Speedy" Arits. "Stand up buddy!"

Mathias Munate stood and walked toward the three Harlem Globetrotters who had just wowed the crowd. They awarded him with a "Great Assist Award".

Munate spent a year away from school, in and out of the hospital, battling a brain tumor. Through it all, his concern was always for others.

"To see that he's still full of energy, a helping hand, someone that always is still caring and doing for others; I feel like that inspires kids," Artis said.

"I think he can teach them endurance and the importance of staying with it and staying true to who you are," Anne Frank Elementary Principal Beverly Mullins Ford said. "Letting people, your other students be connected to you, and not be afraid to do it."

Jersey Mike's sponsored the event and provided lunch for the students.