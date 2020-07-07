McKinney

Discussion Continues Over McKinney Confederate Monument

By Candace Sweat

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Lively debates happened both inside and outside of the McKinney City Council meeting Tuesday night concerning a confederate monument.

Ultimately, no formal decision was made about whether the James Throckmorton statue will stay or go.

But there were very strong statements coming from the community concerning the monument.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 13 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Dallas County 12 mins ago

Dallas County Judge Asks Governor to Close Restaurant Dining Rooms

The council decided it will form a task force. The idea is that they bring together a diverse group of people to discuss not only the statue but cultural issues throughout McKinney.

We’re told city leaders will look for people in McKinney to join the task force. Additional details will be discussed at future city council meetings.

This article tagged under:

McKinney
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us