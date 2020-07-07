Discussion Continues Over McKinney Confederate Monument

Lively debates happened both inside and outside of the McKinney City Council meeting Tuesday night concerning a confederate monument.

Ultimately, no formal decision was made about whether the James Throckmorton statue will stay or go.

But there were very strong statements coming from the community concerning the monument.

The council decided it will form a task force. The idea is that they bring together a diverse group of people to discuss not only the statue but cultural issues throughout McKinney.

We’re told city leaders will look for people in McKinney to join the task force. Additional details will be discussed at future city council meetings.