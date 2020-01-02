Dallas

Disaster Loans Available for Dozens Put Out by Dallas Condo Fire

As of New Year's Eve, U.S. Small Business Association has declared the December 4 fire at the Sable Ridge Condominium Complex to be a disaster

By Ben Russell

Help has arrived for dozens of people displaced by a massive condominium complex fire from early December in Dallas.

The U.S. Small Business Administration declared the Dec. 4 fire at the Sable Ridge Condominium Complex, which impacted about 90 people near the intersection of Northwest Highway and Abrams Road, to be a disaster.

As a result, affected individuals are eligible to apply for low-interest loans – with rates ranging from 1.5% to 3% over 30 years – that could cover up to $200,000 for damaged real estate, if they were the owner of the condominium and up to $40,000 for damage to their belongings.

People who are eligible to apply have two deadlines to be aware of: March 2, 2020, for loans associated with physical damage, and October 1, 2020, for loans associated with economic injury.

Applications can be downloaded at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. People with questions can call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

