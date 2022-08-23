Disaster Declared in Tarrant County; Here's How to Report Storm Damage

Local disaster declarations have been declared in both Dallas and Tarrant counties after near-record rainfall led to flooding on Monday.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a disaster declaration Monday night while Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley issued his declaration Tuesday morning.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received 9.19 inches of rainfall from 3 p.m. Sunday through 3 p.m. Monday, the second highest official 24-hour precipitation total recorded in North Texas. The rain also made this August the second-wettest on record. The airport needs less than three-tenths of an inch before the end of the month to set a new record for the wettest August ever.

Whitley's local disaster declaration will be in effect for seven days unless it is extended by the Commissioners Court and is intended to assist in disaster recovery. By declaring a local disaster, it opens the path for possible financial assistance from state and federal sources.

If you have sustained damage due to the recent severe storms, visit damage.tdem.texas.gov and fill out the survey form. This survey will help state and local emergency management officials identify and gain an understanding of damages from the recent storms. Reporting damages to Emergency Management is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agent and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Tuesday signed a disaster declaration for 23 counties impacted by Monday’s severe flooding that allows the state to exercise emergency disaster response powers.