Dirk Nowitzki Statue Unveiled at American Airlines Center

The Dallas Mavericks unveiled a bronze statue on Sunday in front of fans, family members and former teammates

By David Goins

The Dallas Mavericks unveiled a bronze statue of Dirk Nowitzki on Sunday in front of fans, family members and former teammates of the greatest player in franchise history.

Even when you know what the gift is, getting to see it opened is worth all the waiting. The plaza American Airlines Center on Sunday was adorned with “All Four One” banners, including covering what everyone came to see.

Former Mavs teammate and current head coach Jason Kidd remarked that Nowitzki’s signature one-legged fadeaway was a shot ahead of its time and transformed the 20-year-old who arrived in Dallas in 1998 into one of the all-time NBA greats.

“When you talk about history, this beautiful art piece will be here forever and you deserve it,” Kidd said.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban joked he already poured his heart out at Dirk’s final game in 2019 when the city renamed a street “Nowitzki Way” and at the “41” jersey retirement in January.

But Cuban also made a promise at Dirk’s final game to place a statue in front of the AAC, a promise he told Nowitzki, 44, he was happy to honor today.

“You earned it for every fan of the Dallas Mavericks, you earned it for every fan of Dirk Nowitzki,” Cuban said.

Josh Soto came from Fort Worth and said he arrived at 7 a.m. to make sure he had a perfect spot to watch the statue unveiling ceremony.

“I almost cried when it came out,” Soto said. “I remember seeing that so many times and now I can see it every time I walk to this arena.”

The statue features Nowitzki in his signature one-legged fadeaway jumper.  Nowitzki told fans he added a special tribute to them too, with a 21-letter phrase, one for each of his 21 years with the team, the longest for any player with one team in NBA history.

“Loyalty never fades away," Nowitzki said. “Thank you.”

