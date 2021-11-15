diocese of dallas

Diocese of Dallas to Lift ‘Mass Dispensation' for Catholics

Dispensation will be lifted Nov. 28

catholic-diocese-dallas-hq
NBC 5 News

Catholics in the Diocese of Dallas will soon need to attend Mass in person after nearly two years of "Mass dispensation," the diocese says.

Dispensation will be lifted Nov. 28 in the Diocese of Dallas, due to "greatly improved conditions" related to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

In March 2020, Bishop Edward Burns waived the obligation to attend mass on Sundays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dicoses of Dallas has 1.3 million members and 77 parishes in nine counties in North Texas including, Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman, Navarro, and Rockwall.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

election 2022 2 hours ago

Collin, Denton County Judges File for Reelection

Dallas 3 hours ago

Dallas Debate Over Dollar Stores

“I’m forever grateful to the men, women and young people who worshiped from home or followed restrictions in our churches to stay safe and faithful through the very difficult challenges of the past year. It will be a joyful day to see our churches filled again especially as we enter the Advent season and prepare to observe the birth of Jesus.”

This article tagged under:

diocese of dallasCatholic diocese of DallasCatholic Massreligious services
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us