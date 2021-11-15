Diocese of Dallas to Lift ‘Mass Dispensation' for Catholics

Catholics in the Diocese of Dallas will soon need to attend Mass in person after nearly two years of "Mass dispensation," the diocese says.

Dispensation will be lifted Nov. 28 in the Diocese of Dallas, due to "greatly improved conditions" related to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

In March 2020, Bishop Edward Burns waived the obligation to attend mass on Sundays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dicoses of Dallas has 1.3 million members and 77 parishes in nine counties in North Texas including, Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman, Navarro, and Rockwall.

“I’m forever grateful to the men, women and young people who worshiped from home or followed restrictions in our churches to stay safe and faithful through the very difficult challenges of the past year. It will be a joyful day to see our churches filled again especially as we enter the Advent season and prepare to observe the birth of Jesus.”