Digging through the archives: Summer of 1980 heat wave remains unmatched

A heat advisory remains in effect across North Texas. But though dangerous and extreme, this summer's temperatures have yet to threaten records set more than 40 years ago.

For those who called DFW home in 1980, thinking back to that summer might evoke the sound of a box fan’s buzz or the sweet relief of a garden hose on a triple-digit day.

Throughout the summer on NBC 5, the lead story often belonged to Chief Meteorologist Harold Taft.

“The official temperature at the airport is now 113. That's what goes on the record books, and that is the hottest that has ever been recorded here in central north Texas,” said Taft during a June 26 newscast.

It was one of 29 records broken that summer.

In July, every single day reached triple digits.

And by that fall, the temperature in DFW had hit the century mark a staggering 69 times.

North Texans did what they could to cope, adjusting hours for those who worked outside.

“We just usually try to start about five or six every morning,” said a construction worker.

Even Burleson's Fourth of July parade kicked off at 8:30 a.m. Still, that year's attendance was noticeably low.

In one home without air conditioning, an NBC 5 reporter noted the temperature rose into the triple digits during an interview.

Though cities across the metroplex offered cooling centers, more than 100 people died from the heat.

Even more were hospitalized.

“We just found a lady who was in a bedroom that was just hotter than an oven. She had a fan on her, but the air just had no cooling effect,” said a city of Dallas firefighter.

That year, Texas farmers lost millions of dollars due to drought, warranting a visit from President Jimmy Carter.

“Mr. President, this is what we have and this is what we should have,” said a farmer while showing crops to Carter.

North Texans did what they could to protect both pets and wildlife from heat and dehydration.

Still, livestock was hard hit.

More than 40 years later, the 1980s heat wave remains unmatched.

It’s a moment that often fades into memory until summers, like this one, reach sweltering status.