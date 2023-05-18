Did You Win? Wednesday's $7.5 Million Texas Lottery Jackpot Ticket Sold in Mansfield

Someone in North Texas is about to get a big boost to their bank account, but they may not know it yet.

That person won the $7.5 million jackpot for Wednesday night's Texas Lottery prize drawing, picking all six of the numbers drawn. The winning ticket was sold at One World Grocery, located at 2881 Farm-to-market Road 157 North, in Mansfield, the Texas Lottery said in a Thursday news release.

The winner chose the annual payments option of 30 annual installments of $250,000, before taxes. They have 180 days from Wednesday to claim the prize.

"We look forward to meeting the winner of this Lotto Texas jackpot prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 41,917 Lotto Texas tickets won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $11,106 for the same drawing.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Saturday, May 20 will reset to an estimated annuitized $5 million.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.