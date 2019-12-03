Dickies Arena Neighbors Complain About Influx of Traffic

Some neighbors of Fort Worth's new Dickies Arena complain about the influx of people and traffic in the area. The venue's manager said he's working to address the concerns.

The arena, along Montgomery Street west of downtown, opened a few weeks ago to rave reviews.

But not everyone is so happy.

"It's bad for us because we're sitting right here on top of it," said David Albee, who lives directly across the street from the arena.

On some nights, lines of cars pack his residential street, he said.

"What if we had an emergency? You couldn't get an ambulance in here. You couldn't get a fire truck in here," Albee said.

Neighbors complain some people park where they shouldn't.

Dickies has plenty of parking. But it costs $20 or $25 so some drivers go into the nearby neighborhood, even though it's limited to residents who have a special permit.

And then there's Uber and Lyft. Dickies has a separate parking lot for rideshare drivers to meet their customers, but some drivers don't use it and neighbors said they loiter in front of their homes.

Dickies' General Manager Matt Homan said the arena wants to be a good neighbor and is working with police and the city to improve things.

"I think there's issues with traffic flow," he said. "We're sorry about that. We don't want to disrupt the neighborhood in any way, shape or form."

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo will take over the arena when it opens next month, bringing new concerns to the nearby neighborhood.