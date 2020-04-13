donations

Diaper Bank Distributes Over 31,000 Diapers

By Dominga Gutierrez

Getty Images

Baby Booties Diaper Bank, a McKinney nonprofit serving Collin County, is distributing diapers and other hygiene products to families in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

In 5 weeks, the organization has passed out over 31,000 diapers.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is disproportionately impacting vulnerable children and families who lack access to clean diapers and other basic necessities. No federal assistance program such as WIC or SNAP provides for diapers and before COVID-19, 1 in 3 families struggled to provide enough diapers for their children. Hoarding, loss of jobs, and shelter-in-place orders have forced even more families to turn to nonprofit diaper banks, depleting already strained supplies. We have seen more families in a single Saturday emergency pop-up event than we see in an entire month," said Helen Hutton, Baby Booties Founder and Executive Director.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 20 mins ago

Ellis County Reports 3rd Coronavirus-Related Death; 8 New Cases

coronavirus 28 mins ago

2 Grand Prairie HelloFresh Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

The nonprofit has hosted weekly COVID-19 emergency drive-thru events to pass out diapers, wipes, feminine products, formula and food to Collin County families in need.

To learn more or to donate, click here.

This article tagged under:

donationsMcKinneybaby booties diaper bank
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us