Diaper Bank Distributes Over 31,000 Diapers

Baby Booties Diaper Bank, a McKinney nonprofit serving Collin County, is distributing diapers and other hygiene products to families in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

In 5 weeks, the organization has passed out over 31,000 diapers.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is disproportionately impacting vulnerable children and families who lack access to clean diapers and other basic necessities. No federal assistance program such as WIC or SNAP provides for diapers and before COVID-19, 1 in 3 families struggled to provide enough diapers for their children. Hoarding, loss of jobs, and shelter-in-place orders have forced even more families to turn to nonprofit diaper banks, depleting already strained supplies. We have seen more families in a single Saturday emergency pop-up event than we see in an entire month," said Helen Hutton, Baby Booties Founder and Executive Director.

The nonprofit has hosted weekly COVID-19 emergency drive-thru events to pass out diapers, wipes, feminine products, formula and food to Collin County families in need.

