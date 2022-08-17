DFW Zip Code Attracting Texas Home Sales, Study Reveals

A ZIP code in Irving is the hottest in Texas and one of the hottest in the country for home sales, according to an analysis by a real estate website.

Realtor.com found that homes in the city’s 75060 ZIP code sold faster and received more online views from prospective buyers on average than any others in Texas.

Nationally, the Irving ZIP ranked No. 44.

In June, the median listing price for a home in 75060 topped $339,000, according to the study. Listings spent an average of 18 days on the market before being snapped up, and homes received 2.5 more views than the average U.S. listing.

