DFW tops list for new rental home construction

Texas is seeing a surge in new homes for rent, and according to a new study, these “build to rent” communities are becoming even more popular as home prices and interest rates remain high.

The city of Fort Worth nearly tops the list of U.S cities building new rental homes.

This new report by ‘Point2Homes’ reveals Texas is leading the nation not with just new builds for purchase, but with the highest single-family home rental construction.

Realtors and economists say this is a big deal. The city of Fort Worth and it’s surrounding suburbs, according to this new report tops the list of metro areas building the most homes for rent.

Dallas real estate agent, Diana Gomez with EXP Reality says she has seen swaths of these new “build to rent” communities under construction all across DFW. They are especially visible in the suburbs of Dallas, McKinney, Princeton, Melissa, and up in Denton.

Right now, the biggest drive is affordability.

“Young people, Gen Z, millennials, they unfortunately, not all of them, can afford a house right now, especially with the high interest rates, but they want to live in a new house,” said Diana Gomez, with eXp Realty. “So this opportunity of a single home you can get brand new, new models, really modern, open layouts. Sometimes you can even have a small backyard and they are nestled in this master community so you have the best of everything, but you have a lower payment.”

The study shows because of that level of affordability, DFW’s rental home construction rate is the 5th highest in the nation. Developers are expected to build more than 8,400 new single-family homes for rent this year alone across the metroplex.

Fort Worth getting the biggest chunk of the development at just over 1,800. McKinney is right behind Cowtown, where developers are expected to build the second-highest share of new home rentals at nearly 1,300.

“People are looking for that experience of living in a house and these communities are offering that and it's growing. Fort Worth it's like 8% of all these new developments that are gonna be built in Texas. 8% of them are gonna be built in Fort Worth,” said Gomez. “It's it's a big number.”

The Point2Homes study puts Phoenix on top with the number 1 highest new rental home construction rate, in the country. But, Texas cities still dominated the top 10 metros.

DFW is not far behind Phoenix, at number 2.

Houston at number 5.

Austin and San Antonio ranked 6th and 8th.