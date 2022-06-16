DFW Restaurants Offering Brunches, Dinners, and Meal Deals for Father's Day

Restaurants across North Texas are helping families celebrate Father's Day with brunches, lunches, and dinners for dine-in or to-go.

FATHER'S DAY MEAL DEALS IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH

Guests at this restaurant with locations across North Texas can enjoy $2 mimosas until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This Mexican restaurant with locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Plano is offering a brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Menu items include Belgian waffles, chicken and waffles, an omelet bar, a carving station, and more. The meal costs $30 per person. Children ages six to 11 can eat for $7, and children ages five and under eat for free.

Guests can celebrate dad on Sunday, June 19 with a special three-course prix fixe menu starting at 10 a.m. Fathers will receive a $20 gift card to use on their next visit.

This Fort Worth Tex-Mex eatery is offering a $60 meal special with a molcajete bowl and a beer tower from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 19. The regular menu is also available.

This Southwestern restaurant inside the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas is hosting a Father’s Day Backyard Bash with a prix fixe menu on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will involve live music, cigar rolling, mini desserts, and face painting for children, and it will cost $125 for adults, $85 for vegetarians, and $45 for children.

Guests at this Italian restaurant in Dallas can enjoy a three-course meal on Father's Day that will cost $39 per person. The menu will include items like calamari and antipasti vegetables, meat gravy with meatballs, sausage, pork shoulder, spaghetti, fettuccine cacio e pepe, and cannoli. An optional wine pairing is available for an additional $29 per person

This Brazilian steakhouse is offering a to-go meal that includes a choice of fire-roasted meats, sides, brownies, and more. The meal serves six people and costs $140. Orders must be placed online at least 24 hours in advance, and pick-up is all day on June 18 or by 10:30 a.m. June 19. The restaurant is will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

This restaurant in Plano is offering a brunch buffet on Sunday that will cost $48.95 for adults, $19.95 for children ages nine to 13, and $12.95 for children ages five to eight. Kids under four eat for free. The meal will feature hearty breakfast selections, a Texas seafood bar, carving station, taco station, decadent desserts, and more.

Guests at this Irving restaurant can enjoy a brunch buffet on Sunday that will cost $125 for adults and $55 for children under 12. The meal will feature a cereal bar, a deli station, seafood, and meat carving stations, a smoked salmon bar, an omelet station, and more.

This food hall in Plano is hosting a brunch with blues music and complimentary liquor tastings for fathers on Sunday.

This Korean restaurant in Dallas is offering Father's Day drink specials from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Specials include an East Texas Old Fashioned for $10 and 25% off all whiskeys on the menu.

This wing bar with locations across North Texas is celebrating Father's Day by letting all dads eat for free on Sunday.

Guests at this Irving restaurant can enjoy a brunch buffet on Sunday that will cost $44.95 for adults, $18.95 for children ages nine to 13, and $10.95 for children ages five to eight. Kids under four eat for free. The event will involve an 11-station buffet of made-from-scratch, farm-to-fork selections that demand a Texas-sized appetite. Dads can also enjoy the three-piece band on the patio and a menu of 12 different craft beers made in Texas.

This Dallas restaurant is serving a Father's Day brunch involving pizzas, craft cocktails, a breakfast calzone, blueberry ricotta pancakes, and a bacon and egg croissant on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 100 dads will also receive a free custom golf ball.

This bakery with locations in Dallas and Fort Worth is offering a Father’s Day cupcake box with four assorted festive cupcakes, a DinoDad Cake, and more through June 19.

Guests at this Frisco restaurant can enjoy a $29 boneless ribeye with whipped potatoes, sugar snap peas, cream corn, tomatoes, and spring onions on Sunday.

In the midst of food and donation shortages and a lack of volunteers, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is finding a way to make dads feel appreciated on Father's Day. The TAFB has partnered with multiple brands to create the first ever Dinner for Dads, a new event that will provide families all they need for a Father's Day cookout. Dinner for Dads meal pickup will take place Thursday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. There will be approximately 1,200 meals available for pickup in the Yellow Lot from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

This French-inspired restaurant in Dallas is offering a Father’s Day brunch special featuring steak and eggs with roasted potatoes, mushrooms, and a whiskey demi-glace. A dinner special featuring a blackened ribeye with shrimp and root hash and a tomato demi-glace is also available. Guests who add a beer flight with Pegasus Brewery beers will get a complimentary six-pack to take home.

This seafood and steak restaurant with locations in Dallas and Southlake is offering a Father’s Day special of tenderloin medallions with lobster and smoked salmon with a baked potato for $125 on June 19 from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. The regular menu will also be available.

This Dallas bar is offering free ax throwing for dads on Father’s Day. The regular menu is available.