DFW Restaurant Week Fundraiser Benefits 2 North Texas Charities

DFW Restaurant Week is marking a 25-year milestone this year.

It's North Texas' largest culinary event of the year and the second longest-running restaurant week in the country. It is also a major fundraiser for charitable partners; the North Texas Food Bank in Dallas and Collin counties, and Lena Pope in Tarrant County.

"If you look over those 25 years, DFW Restaurant Week has raised, just for the North Texas Food Bank, over $8.5 million," NTFB President and CEO Trisha Cunningham said. That translates to about 25 million meals over the last quarter of a century.

"We are serving needs higher than ever because of inflation," Cunningham said. "People can go and try new restaurants. They can enjoy their favorites at a time of the year when they have a fixed price menu and know that they can also eat for good."

Eating for good in Tarrant County benefits Lena Pope, which helps provide mental health counseling, education, and supportive services for children and families. Since the pandemic, referrals for help have doubled.

"We're not out of this yet," said Keegan Hand, Lena Pope director of development. "Mental health is certainly something that needs to be taken seriously, and it's something that there's not enough services."

DFW Restaurant Week is one of Lena Pope's largest annual fundraisers, providing more than $2.3 million over the last 24 years.

"So, it really does make a huge impact for us, for our agency," Hand said. "And ultimately the kids and families that we serve."

Most venues extend DFW Restaurant Week offerings through Sept. 4.

For information about participating restaurants click here.