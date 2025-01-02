Volunteers needed to help remove wreaths from DFW National Cemetery Jan. 11

What to Know Wreath retirement begins at 8 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2025

Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery is located at 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway in

Dallas

Dallas Items to bring: work gloves, broomsticks, water and gardening wagons to move to the wreaths to the street for pickup

Also needed: trucks and trailers to haul wreaths to the dumpster on the south side of the administration building

You can donate wreaths for the 2025 holiday season now, for every wreath donated, an additional wreath will be added.

Generous North Texans came through with enough donations to make sure every headstone at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery had a wreath for the holidays, but now it's time to clean up.

Wreaths Across America says it needs volunteers to help pick up the more than 58,000 wreaths.

In 2021, it took two and a half hours to clear 39,000 wreaths -- the more volunteers, the faster it goes.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT WREATH REMOVAL AT DFW NATIONAL CEMETERY

Wreath removal begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025.

Volunteers are asked to bring water to stay hydrated, work gloves and a broomstick (without the broom).

The stick is used to pick up wreaths as you walk down each row of headstones.

Wreaths are stacked neatly at the end of the row and anyone with a garden wagon can help move the wreaths to the edge of the street.

Volunteers with pickup and trailers are also needed. They will load up the wreaths and take them to the dumpster on the south side of the administration building where volunteers will service as guides.

One-way traffic will be observed throughout the cemetery to ensure safety and efficiency.

Volunteers can start wreath removal in any section and can return to sections where they laid wreaths.

This year to coincide with the wreath removal, DFW National Cemetery is also hosting its annual food drive to support local food banks.

Non-perishable items needed include -- canned juice, canned meats, cereal, canned pork and beans, canned spaghetti, canned fruits and vegetables, dried beans, macaroni and cheese, pasta, peanut butter, powdered milk, soup, tuna and rice. Diapers are also needed. Donations will be collected at the front gate.

START DONATING NOW FOR 2025 HOLIDAY SEASON AT DFW NATIONAL CEMETERY

If you didn't get a chance to donate a wreath, now through Jan. 17 Wreaths Across America matches every wreath sponsorship with an additional wreath. It's an opportunity to get ahead for 2025 when 59,000 wreaths will be needed.

You can donate through the NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Veteran's Network page for Wreaths Across America.