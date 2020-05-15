Memorial Day

DFW National Cemetery Open for Visitation Over Memorial Day Weekend

DFW-National-Cemetery-052818
NBC 5 News

Department of Veterans Affairs' 142 national cemeteries will be open for visitation over the Memorial Day weekend, including the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

The National Cemetery Administration said it is committed to observing Memorial Day 2020 in a manner that honors those who sacrificed for our Nation while protecting the health and safety of visitors and team members.

According to the National Cemetery Administration, families and friends can place flowers or individual flags at veterans' gravesites. Visitors are asked to follow CDC, state, and local health and safety guidelines as well as local travel restrictions.

The NCA has chosen to not host public events for Memorial Day, including the mass placement and retrieval of gravesite flags by any groups, in order to promote the health and safety of visitors, veterans, volunteers, and team members amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCA said that cemetery staff will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate Memorial Day, and while the public will not be allowed to attend the event due to health and safety concerns, the NCA will share pictures of the event on social media.

