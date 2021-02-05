DFW, Love Airports Recognized for Cleanliness, Disinfection Efforts

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas-Love Field Airport are being recognized for following a strict cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention program.

The North Texas airports are two of 21 selected by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) to achieve the GBAC STAR accreditation.

As of last month, American Airlines is also among the GBAC STAR list for its fleet and Admirals Club lounges.

Public health is a critical focus for airports, and we're proud of the role we've played working with ISSA and GBAC to help certify the important work our members are doing to clean and disinfect their facilities," American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) Executive Vice President Jacky Sher Raker said.