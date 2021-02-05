coronavirus

DFW, Love Airports Recognized for Cleanliness, Disinfection Efforts

By Logan McElroy

NBC 5 News

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas-Love Field Airport are being recognized for following a strict cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention program.

The North Texas airports are two of 21 selected by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) to achieve the GBAC STAR accreditation.

As of last month, American Airlines is also among the GBAC STAR list for its fleet and Admirals Club lounges.  

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

covid-19 vaccine 2 mins ago

Fort Worth ISD Considers Hosting Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

Public health is a critical focus for airports, and we're proud of the role we've played working with ISSA and GBAC to help certify the important work our members are doing to clean and disinfect their facilities," American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) Executive Vice President Jacky Sher Raker said. 

This article tagged under:

coronavirusAMERICAN AIRLINESDFW AirportDallas Love Field AirportGBAC STAR
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us