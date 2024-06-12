Neighborhood lakes in DFW stocked with hundreds of fish

Every two weeks hundreds of fish are placed in Neighborhood Fishin’ lakes around North Texas.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) stocks 18 locations across Texas with fish as part of an effort to give individuals and families the opportunity to fish in suburban and urban areas.

"If you’ve never fished before, these are the perfect places to get started. If you are an experienced angler, these are the perfect places to introduce fishing to a friend or family member," said Marcos DeJesus, TPWD Inland Fisheries Division Region Three Director.

There are five lakes and ponds in Dallas-Fort Worth that are stocked with catfish in the summer and rainbow trout in the winter. These locations will be stocked with catfish through the end of October -- with a pause during the heat of August.

In some lakes, like City Lake Park in Mesquite, up to 750 catfish can be stocked every two weeks.

All locations are well-lit sites in city and county parks near picnic tables, parking and restrooms, so the whole family can spend the day outdoors.

"We try to encourage families and individuals to come out and just enjoy the outdoors, and enjoy some fishing," said Raphael Brock, TPWD District Fishery Biologist for DFW.

Kids under 17 fish for free, and adults must purchase fishing licenses. For other rules and regulations check tpwd.texas.gov/fishing.