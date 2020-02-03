DFW International Airport 1 of 11 Set to Screen For Coronavirus

Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport has been selected as one of 11 airports in the United States to screen passengers who have traveled to China for coronavirus. Passengers who have are re-entering the U.S., and have traveled to China in the last 14 days will be screened.

According to an airport spokesperson, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will assist members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security with screening at the airport.

In a statement, Tarrant County Health and Human Services said they would also assist.

"Tarrant County Public Health will support the CDC and DFW Airport staff to assist with housing travelers from China who have been designated high risk and will be quarantined for up to 14 days. The CDC will perform screening assessments and Tarrant County Public Health will then monitor symptoms of patients.



"Travelers coming from China who live in the DFW area and are not designated as high risk will be sent to their home where they will remain in isolation and will be monitored regularly by Tarrant County Public Health staff. If they are not local residents and are not deemed high risk, they will be sent on to their final destination. Local health authorities at that destination will subsequently be notified. We are reviewing possible locations for quarantine, however those locations will not be made public."

All flights to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport from China have also been suspended.