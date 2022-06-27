DFW Harmony Public Schools Teachers to Receive Pay Increase

Harmony Public Schools say they will be increasing pay for Dallas-Fort Worth teachers this year by as much as $2,000.

The Harmony Public Schools Executive Board voted over the weekend to approve a $1,500 pay increase as well as an additional $500 increase for those with an existing teacher certification. This vote has increased the minimum salary for certified Harmony teachers in DFW to $58,500.

Harmony's North Texas District includes schools in Dallas, Fort Worth, Carrollton, Euless, Garland, Grand Prairie, Plano and Waco. There have also been similar increases approved at Harmony schools in Houston, Beaumont, Bryan and Waco.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-based public charter school system with campuses serving PreK through Grade 12. Harmony school's curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

