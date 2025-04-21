Easter

DFW families enjoy mild Easter weather, retail federation predicts record spending

By Candace Sweat

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many parts of North Texas were spared from severe weather. For many of those families, spending time outdoors was on the to-do list today.

Music, food, games and Easter egg hunting made for an ideal day for dozens at Bachman Lake Park in Dallas.

Irving resident Rick Lopez and his family took advantage of sunny skies and mild temperatures and set up everything needed for a good time.

“I mean it feels good,” he said. “Exciting, you know. I mean Easter. Who doesn’t love Easter?”

Including bags full of colorful eggs…

“That’s what’s important, the kids. As long as the kids have fun, that’s what it’s all about,” said Lopez.

Across North Texas, families and their pets spent time creating memories, observing the Easter holiday, and honoring tradition. Or simply enjoyed being in nature.

Ahead of the holiday, the National Retail Federation predicted record spending on Easter this year at $23.6 billion. Last year’s Easter spending sat at $22.4 billion. The NRF said U.S. adult consumers would spend an average of $189 on candy, food, clothing, and other purchases.

Still, people like Jerrell Johnson told NBC 5 that time with the people he loves on a day like Sunday was priceless.

“The grass feels good out here. Watch the water, you know,” he said. “It’s just a bond. Create new bonds.”

He said it was the kind of day when you just couldn’t sweat the small stuff.

The National Retail Federation said 55% of consumers purchased from discount stores this year, 44% shopped at department stores and 36% shopped online.

