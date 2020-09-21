DFW Evangelist Accused of Sexual, Physical Assault in Dallas Morning News Investigation

The Dallas Morning News published an investigation Sunday detailing sexual and physical assault allegations against Inspiring Body of Christ evangelist Rickie Rush.

IBOC, as it's called, is one of the largest churches in Texas and the nation.

Dallas Morning News reporter Miles Moffeit discussed the story with NBC 5 Monday morning and detailed some of the allegations against Rush by five former congregants dating back to his time as a high school teacher.

Rush is currently not facing any criminal charges, but Moffeit said he did not deny the charges but said through a statement from his lawyer the claims appear to be specious and without evidence.

A police investigation is ongoing, Moffeit said.

