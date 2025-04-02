DFW community steps up to support Myanmar earthquake survivors

More than 2,700 lives have been lost and thousands more injured or missing in the aftermath of a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar last week.

As search and recovery efforts continue, humanitarian groups are urging people around the world—and right here in North Texas—to step in and help.

One of those groups is Human Appeal, a UK-based faith-led charity with a local office in Dallas. The organization has launched an emergency campaign to support survivors by providing clean water, emergency shelter, food packs and medical supplies. But the group says donations are just part of the challenge.

“Fortunately for us, having partners on the ground just means that we are getting day-to-day details,” said Zaheer Khan, Global Director of Fundraising for Human Appeal. “Things are difficult because the communication lines can be down as well. Roads are a huge issue.”

Relief efforts have been severely hampered by poor infrastructure and ongoing civil conflict in the region. Despite these hurdles, Human Appeal teams and their partners continue to work urgently to deliver aid where it's needed most.

How you can help

Human Appeal USA is actively seeking donations to fuel its earthquake relief operations. Contributions directly support the delivery of:

Emergency food packs

Clean water and sanitation

Medical aid and hygiene kits

Temporary shelter for displaced families

To donate or learn more, visit Human Appeal USA.

Even small donations can make a meaningful difference. DFW residents, community organizations, and local faith groups are encouraged to contribute or host fundraisers to support the cause.

As the death toll continues to rise and hope fades for those still missing, the global and local response may be the only lifeline for survivors navigating the aftermath of this disaster.