DFW Airport holds ‘wall-breaking' ceremony to mark beginning of airport transformation

On Thursday, leaders with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport celebrated the beginning of major work that is expected to transform the airport like never seen before.

The nearly $9 billion capital improvement plan, called "DFW Forward," will transform terminals, add new facilities and amenities, grow the number of gates, improve roadways and connectivity, enhance the airfield and mark the airport’s largest capital investment since opening in 1974.

“After 50 years of growth, innovation and service to our community, a new era is now beginning at DFW,” said Sean Donohue, DFW’s Chief Executive Officer in a press release. “The incredible upgrades and expansions we have planned across the airport are going to reimagine the customer experience in many ways and provide the needed framework to support more historic growth in air travel to and from North Texas. As we grow closer to serving 100 million passengers each year, it’s time for DFW to enhance our remaining legacy terminal and imagine brand new ones. The work in front of us is exciting, but it is going to be complex, challenging and impactful as we continue to operate one of the world’s busiest airports.”

DFW Airport officials were joined by American Airlines and other leaders in a ceremonial “wall breaking” by taking a hammer to an image of the old Terminal C, a symbol of paving the way for what’s to come.

“American is excited to officially mark the start of construction to modernize and expand DFW,” said Amanda Zhang, Vice President of Airport Affairs and Facilities, American Airlines. “No different than the synergy between American and DFW that’s fueled growth for 50 years, the new Capital Improvement program will continue to set North Texas apart in the future as a connection factory for travelers around the world. We look forward to bringing an innovative and efficient experience to life over the next decade, and we’re excited that it’s all starting with the reimagining of Terminal C.”

REBUILDING TERMINAL C

One of the largest components of DFW Forward is a plan to completely rebuild and expand Terminal C.

The approximately $3 billion project will transform the airport’s busiest and most outdated terminal into a modern and spacious experience. Plans include removing more than 400 view-blocking columns, installing new dynamic glass windows and raising the roof throughout.

The changes will also include all-new facilities, shops and restaurants, lounge space, check-in areas, security checkpoints and improved restrooms.

Also included in the project, and taking place concurrently with the first phase of Terminal C’s reconstruction, are double-loaded pier expansions of both Terminal C and Terminal A. The expansions will add 115,000 square feet and four gates to Terminal C and 140,000 square feet and five gates to Terminal A. In addition to added capacity to accommodate growth, both expansions will feature more travel amenities for customers, including new restaurant and retail options, seating areas and restrooms.

Following the first phase and expansion, the remainder of Terminal C concourse will be demolished and rebuilt in two additional phases. This work will allow the terminal to continue flight operations in other portions of the facility while focused areas undergo significant construction. Because the project will be done in several phases over time, the overall completion of the terminal is expected in 2030.

DFW Airport Renderings of what Terminal C will look like upon completion.

“I am thrilled about the upcoming construction of a reimagined Terminal C at DFW Airport,” said Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson. “As an international city, Dallas flourishes through the global relationships made possible by the third-busiest airport in the world. This monumental expansion will strengthen one of Dallas’ greatest assets, facilitating more dynamic connections with our nation and the world.”

In strategic coordination with Terminal C’s first construction phase, the adjacent south parking garage will be completely rebuilt with more parking with modern parking management technologies to accommodate growth from the terminal’s expansion.

The entrance to the garage is scheduled to close on Sept. 14 to prepare for demolition later this year. The north and central garages will remain available. Customers are encouraged to book parking online ahead of travel to ensure the best rates and check live availability of parking garages before travel.

Some of DFW’s other notable projects also preparing to take steps toward significant construction in the coming months include DFW’s sixth Terminal F.

DFW FORWARD

DFW Forward includes more than 180 projects, in various stages of planning, development and construction, that are spread throughout the airport’s extensive airfield, terminal and roadway systems.

That project will include 15 gates, a Skylink station, modernized systems and expanded concessions, as well as the International Parkway Modernization project that will transition access to Terminals A, B and C to right-hand exits.

Several other large projects that are underway and coming soon:

Electric Central Utility Plant (eCUP) : Construction is underway on a new facility that will help heat and cool DFW’s terminals with electricity supplied from 100% renewable resources.

: Construction is underway on a new facility that will help heat and cool DFW’s terminals with electricity supplied from 100% renewable resources. East West Connector Roadway : Following years of planning and partnership, a new east-west throughfare on the southside of the airport is under construction to connect Rental Car Drive to State Highway 360.

: Following years of planning and partnership, a new east-west throughfare on the southside of the airport is under construction to connect Rental Car Drive to State Highway 360. Southwest End-Around Taxiway Project : DFW’s third end-around taxiway is currently under a multi-phase construction program to further enhance the safety and efficiency of aircraft movements. Fire Station Modernization Project: Two brand-new fire stations are being built in central airfield locations on both sides of the airport that will maximize resiliency, minimize response time, and improve efficiency and protection of essential equipment and personnel.

: DFW’s third end-around taxiway is currently under a multi-phase construction program to further enhance the safety and efficiency of aircraft movements. Fire Station Modernization Project: Two brand-new fire stations are being built in central airfield locations on both sides of the airport that will maximize resiliency, minimize response time, and improve efficiency and protection of essential equipment and personnel. 19th Street Cargo Redevelopment: To accommodate the ever-growing cargo demand at DFW, new facilities planned will nearly double cargo aircraft parking capacity with seven new positions designed for some of the world’s largest aircraft.

Additional announcements about these projects will be made as work approaches.

"As DFW Airport embarks on this latest transformation, we are excited to see how these advancements will further enhance the travel experience and strengthen our connection to the world as the DFW Metroplex continues to rapidly grow,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. “The reimaging of Terminal C is a significant step forward in ensuring that DFW Airport maintains its status as a top aviation hub. We're committed to supporting this growth and look forward to the new opportunities and benefits it will bring to travelers and the region."

DFW has launched new tools to keep customers informed and prepared for the upcoming construction.

Updates will be added to the DFW App and website with real-time travel information including roadway closure information, project fact sheets and other critical communications about the dynamic impacts of a large-scale construction program. Click here for more details.

DFW Airport travelers can also sign up for construction updates via email.