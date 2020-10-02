DFW Airport

DFW Airport to Install Ultraviolet Technology to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

According to DFW Airport, Ultraviolet C lighting will being installed in terminal HVAC systems over the next several months

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is adding new technology to help purify air and sanitize surfaces.

According to DFW Airport, Ultraviolet C lighting will being installed in terminal HVAC systems over the next several months.

Ultraviolet C lighting, also known as UV-C, refers to ultraviolet light with wavelengths between 200 and 280 nm and is a disinfectant that inactivates viruses and bacteria.

The airport said the new technology will help to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

