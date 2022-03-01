DFW Airport Reopens Remote Parking Lot in Time for Summer Travel Season

DFW International Airport is reopening one of its economy parking lots to customers two years after it closed because of the sudden drop in traffic from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2,154-spot economy rate lot on the airport’s south side is scheduled to reopen May 1, just as the airport anticipates a huge spike in demand for the upcoming summer travel season.

“We are trying to give customers what they are asking for,” said the airport’s vice president of parking, Dean Ahmad. “Through social media, through phone calls and emails, customers are asking for the remote lots to reopen because they want economy rates back.”

