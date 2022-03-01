DallasNews.com

DFW Airport Reopens Remote Parking Lot in Time for Summer Travel Season

By Kyle Arnold - The Dallas Morning News

David Woo/The Dallas Morning News

DFW International Airport is reopening one of its economy parking lots to customers two years after it closed because of the sudden drop in traffic from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2,154-spot economy rate lot on the airport’s south side is scheduled to reopen May 1, just as the airport anticipates a huge spike in demand for the upcoming summer travel season.

“We are trying to give customers what they are asking for,” said the airport’s vice president of parking, Dean Ahmad. “Through social media, through phone calls and emails, customers are asking for the remote lots to reopen because they want economy rates back.”

CLICK HERE to read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDFW Airportremote parking
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us