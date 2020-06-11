DFW Airport Prepares for July 4th Travelers

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plans to open four more screening areas at DFW Airport on June 21 in advance of “anticipated increase in passenger numbers during the summer," the Dallas Morning News's Kyle Arnold reported.

Last week, TSA opened a sixth checkpoint after only running one in each of the five terminals during the coronavirus pandemic. The opening of the next four screening areas, bringing the total to 10, is in anticipation of July 4th travel, according to TSA agency spokeswoman Sari Koshetz.

Airplane travel reached a new high last weekend. On July 7, the TSA reported 441,255 travelers, marking the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic on March 22.

DFW Airport saw many of those travelers, as the airport was the world’s busiest airport in May, according to aviation data company OAG.

"Now that more customers are returning to airports, we’re asking that everyone do their part to create the safest travel experience possible," said Ken Buchanan, executive vice president of revenue management at DFW Airport, in a press release."

The number of travelers is still only about a sixth of what was reported at the same time last year, however.

For those traveling, DFW Airport recommended the following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, including: