DFW Airport Police Chief Retires After 40 Years

DFW Airport Police Chief Charles Cinquemani retired Thursday after more than 40 years as an airport employee.

Cinquemani started work at DFW Airport in 1979 when it was just six years old.

As the airport grew over the years, he worked as fire equipment operator and later as patrol officer, traffic control officer, traffic supervisor, motorcycle officer, Special Reaction Team member and team supervisor.

He was named chief in June 2014.

As Cinquemani left the new DFW Airport public safety building for the last time Thursday, airport staffers lined up to give him a big sendoff and a final salute.