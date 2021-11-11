DFW Airport Passenger Who Struck Flight Attendant Among 10 Fined by FAA for More Than $200,000

A Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport passenger was fined $23,000 by the Federal Aviation Administration for reportedly striking an American Airlines flight attendant after becoming upset that her seat didn’t recline.

According to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, the woman, who was not named, “verbally abused flight attendants after she realized her assigned seat would not recline” and then declined to switch seats with multiple passengers and “kept yelling at flight attendants,” the air safety agency said Wednesday. The altercation took place March 11 on a flight between DFW Airport and Aspen, Colorado.

The FAA said it has already received more than 5,000 complaints of unruly passengers this year, including more than 100 acts of violence against flight crews. Flight attendants at Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines have been the alleged victims of high-profile assaults from passengers, each resulting in federal charges.

