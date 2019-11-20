DFW Airport Offers One-Week Parking Sale to Kick Off Holiday Season

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is helping to accommodate customers' Thanksgiving travel plans by offering a one-week sale on Terminal and Express parking for $7.99 per day.

The discount is valid for travel from Friday, Nov. 22 to Tuesday, Dec. 3.

This offer saves customers up to 66% on airport parking if they book their parking in advance. Customers must purchase parking prior to arrival through DFW's Prepaid Parking Online system at dfwairport.com/park or the DFW mobile app.

Wednesday is the last day to book parking in advance.

A total of 28,000 parking spaces are available in the Terminal Parking area of DFW Airport. The regular rate for Terminal Parking is $24 per day.

Express Parking offers covered and uncovered parking near the North and South entrances of the airport with direct shuttle service to all terminals. The regular rate for Express Parking is $15 and $12 per day for covered and uncovered parking, respectively.