DFW Airport Nominated for USA Today 10 Best Reader's Choice Travel Award

Voting is open every day until Jan. 31

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has been nominated for the USA Today 10 Best Reader's Choice 2021 Travel Award.

The airport is nominated in the "best large airport" category.

USA Today said travel experts selected the top 20 nominees in contests covering categories like food, lodging, destinations, travel gear, and things to do.

Readers can cast their votes for DFW Airport online at https://10best.com/awards/travel/best-large-airport-2020/dallas-fort-worth-international-airport-dallas-texas/.

Voting is open every day until Jan. 31.

