5G

DFW Airport, Love Field Added to FAA 5G Buffer

The FAA and the wireless industry agreed to restrict some 5G service around airports for the next six months while the two sides study whether the technology interferes with critical flight instruments

By Kyle Arnold - The Dallas Morning News

DFW Airport Control Tower 010719
NBC 5 News

The mobile phone industry’s major players are agreeing to limit 5G phone service around DFW International Airport, Dallas Love Field and 48 other airports nationwide as the aviation and telecommunications industries debate whether faster wireless service jeopardizes aircraft safety.

That will prevent major cell phone providers AT&T and Verizon from building 5G base stations using the contested C-band spectrum too close to the two North Texas urban airports with hundreds of nearby residents and businesses.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The list released by the FAA includes most of the nation’s major airfields, including several of the largest air hubs in Texas: William Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin. The FAA only targeted airports where the 5G technology is being rolled out and there are runways that allow low-visibility landings.

Read more about this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

5GDFW AirportDallasNews.comFAADallas Love Field
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us