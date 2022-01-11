DFW Airport, Love Field Added to FAA 5G Buffer

The mobile phone industry’s major players are agreeing to limit 5G phone service around DFW International Airport, Dallas Love Field and 48 other airports nationwide as the aviation and telecommunications industries debate whether faster wireless service jeopardizes aircraft safety.

That will prevent major cell phone providers AT&T and Verizon from building 5G base stations using the contested C-band spectrum too close to the two North Texas urban airports with hundreds of nearby residents and businesses.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The list released by the FAA includes most of the nation’s major airfields, including several of the largest air hubs in Texas: William Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin. The FAA only targeted airports where the 5G technology is being rolled out and there are runways that allow low-visibility landings.

Read more about this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.