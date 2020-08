The Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is encouraging travelers to wear masks with a photo of a therapy dog.

The airport shared a photo of the dog on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

The photo shows the dog, Angel, wearing a face covering and a matching gray vest.

The photo was accompanied by a message from the airport, saying "if our K-9 therapy pup Angel can put on a mask over here nose and mouth without opposable thumbs, imagine what you can do."