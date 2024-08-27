DFW International Airport is letting runners take off on a runway in honor of its 50th anniversary.

One of DFW’s seven runways, 13R/31L, will be open on Oct. 5 for the event, not disrupting normal flight operations. The runway stretches 9,300 feet long and will be temporarily turned into a 5K race course.

The registration fee to race is $75 and includes a commemorative t-shirt, medal and professional timing for each participant. Interested runners can register at dfwairport5k.com and must be 18 years old.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.