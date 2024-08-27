DFW Airport

Cleared for takeoff: DFW Airport to host ‘5K on the Runway'

One of DFW’s seven runways will temporarily turn into a 5K race course in October

By Alexandra Skores | The Dallas Morning News

DFW International Airport is letting runners take off on a runway in honor of its 50th anniversary.

One of DFW’s seven runways, 13R/31L, will be open on Oct. 5 for the event, not disrupting normal flight operations. The runway stretches 9,300 feet long and will be temporarily turned into a 5K race course.

The registration fee to race is $75 and includes a commemorative t-shirt, medal and professional timing for each participant. Interested runners can register at dfwairport5k.com and must be 18 years old.

DFW Airport
