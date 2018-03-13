DFR Grieves, Remembers Firefighter Killed in Crash

Firefighters at Station 36 gathered Tuesday morning to talk about the life of Brian McDaniels, the firefighter killed in a helicopter crash in New York City Sunday. His parents wanted his story to be told by those who interacted with him every day, Evans said. Lt. Judson Ray Smith talked about how the crew called him "Goose," as a reference to the Top Gun character, for his energy and likeability. Smith said he always had a smile on his face. (Published 3 hours ago)

