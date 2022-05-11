Developing: 3 Shot at Dallas Hair Salon

Three people were injured Wednesday in a shooting at a Northwest Dallas hair salon.
Dallas Police said three people were injured when someone opened fire at the Hair World Salon on the 2200 block of Royal Lane.
All of the injuries were considered not life-threatening, police said.
The motive for the shooting has not yet been confirmed by police.
