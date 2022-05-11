Dallas Police

Developing: 3 Shot at Dallas Hair Salon

NBC 5 News

Three people were injured Wednesday in a shooting at a Northwest Dallas hair salon.

Dallas Police said three people were injured when someone opened fire at the Hair World Salon on the 2200 block of Royal Lane.

All of the injuries were considered not life-threatening, police said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been confirmed by police.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Dallas PoliceDallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us