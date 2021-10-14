DallasNews.com

Developers Plan High Speed Rail Station South of Downtown Dallas

Real estate investors have purchased land south of downtown Dallas and plan to develop the property into a high-speed passenger rail terminal, the Dallas Morning News reported.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Dallas developer Jack Matthews and his partner, Fort Worth businessman John Kleinheinz, own more than 50 acres of land along Riverfront Boulevard.

Their Texas High-Speed Rail Station Development Corp. would build stations for the proposed Texas Central high-speed rail line from Dallas to Houston, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the Riverfront Boulevard property has been considered for the new train station since plans for the high-speed rail line were proposed several years ago.

Read the full story on The Dallas Morning News website.

