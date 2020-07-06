Developers of Dallas' Second Deck Park Seek Community Feedback This Week

Developers building Dallas' Southern Gateway Deck Park, the city's second deck park built over an existing interstate, is seeking ideas from the community on what to do with the new space.

Construction on the deck, which will support the park, has begun over I-35E between Ewing Avenue and Marsalis Avenue in Southern Dallas adjacent to the Dallas Zoo and is expected to be shovel ready for development in 2022.

The deck is being designed in the same way as the one supporting Klyde Warren Park and, when completed, will support five acres of urban green space for development and economic revitalization.

NBC 5 News

Developers said, "the park will connect two of the lowest-income census tracts in Dallas, helping to address the lack of mobility while generating economic investment in the surrounding areas."

Now, the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation, is soliciting ideas for what to do with the space. The foundation will hold virtual public meetings on July 7 and July 9 -- to participate, register here for sessions: July 7 | July 9.

If you can't attend a meeting you can still share your thoughts here. Need assistance signing up? Call 214-810-6316 or go to https://southerngatewaypark.org/