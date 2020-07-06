southern gateway deck park

Developers of Dallas' Second Deck Park Seek Community Feedback This Week

Register at links below to share ideas, comments with developers

rendering of deck park location
Southern Gateway Park

Developers building Dallas' Southern Gateway Deck Park, the city's second deck park built over an existing interstate, is seeking ideas from the community on what to do with the new space.

Construction on the deck, which will support the park, has begun over I-35E between Ewing Avenue and Marsalis Avenue in Southern Dallas adjacent to the Dallas Zoo and is expected to be shovel ready for development in 2022.

The deck is being designed in the same way as the one supporting Klyde Warren Park and, when completed, will support five acres of urban green space for development and economic revitalization.

I35 in southern dallas
NBC 5 News
The Southern Gateway Park will be built on deck being constructed over Interstate 35E in Southern Dallas.

Developers said, "the park will connect two of the lowest-income census tracts in Dallas, helping to address the lack of mobility while generating economic investment in the surrounding areas."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 5

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Frisco ISD 34 mins ago

High Schools Students Launch ‘Project Kind Packs' to Help Elementary Schools

Now, the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation, is soliciting ideas for what to do with the space. The foundation will hold virtual public meetings on July 7 and July 9 -- to participate, register here for sessions: July 7 | July 9.

If you can't attend a meeting you can still share your thoughts here. Need assistance signing up? Call 214-810-6316 or go to https://southerngatewaypark.org/

This article tagged under:

southern gateway deck parkDallasKlyde Warren Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us