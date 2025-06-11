A tense scene in west Dallas took a dramatic turn Monday night around the time Gerardo Velasquez, 27, was arrested.

The 'Solidarity with LA Rally' started peacefully at a park near the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, reaching a crowd of about 200.

But after demonstrators moved toward Singleton Boulevard, Velasquez's arrest affidavit says, "Multiple protestors moved into the center median and were politely asked to return to the rally location."

Instead, it says, "Protestors became instantly hostile, and began taunting officers," who were instructed to don protective helmets and riot shields.

As protestors began to March, the affidavit says Velasquez was seen "striking the driver's window of a fully marked Dallas police patrol vehicle.”

Officers say Velasquez resisted when they tried to arrest him, kicking and hitting an officer who said he was dragged several feet by the mob "to the degree the material of his uniform pants were torn in multiple places.”



The same officer said he was struck with such force that "he dislodged a contact lens,” the affidavit states.

Another officer used pepper spray to create a buffer zone and after two failed stun gun attempts, the affidavit says Velasquez grabbed one officer's stun gun, who "then had to rip the stun gun out of arrested person Velasquez Junior's grip."

Velasquez was arrested and charged with assaulting a public servant and with taking a weapon from an officer.



Velasquez has bonded out of the Dallas County jail on Tuesday evening.

He didn’t respond to NBC 5’s request for comment but his parents said they’ve seen videos of their son’s arrest on social media and tell NBC 5 there is more to the story than what's been made public.